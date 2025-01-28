Left Menu

Lyon's Unexpected Coaching Shake-up: Pierre Sage Let Go

Lyon has unexpectedly fired their coach, Pierre Sage, citing a 'sporting choice.' Despite his success in leading the team from the bottom to sixth place last season and maintaining a competitive position this year, the decision was confirmed following a draw with Nantes. Businessman John Textor's involvement is noted.

Updated: 28-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:38 IST
In a surprising move, Olympique Lyonnais announced the termination of head coach Pierre Sage on Tuesday, leaving fans and analysts puzzled by the club's decision.

Sage, who had successfully lifted Lyon from the league's basement to a respectable sixth-place finish last season, has maintained the team's competitive edge this year, sitting just four points shy of a Champions League berth after 19 games.

The club's decision, described as a 'sporting choice,' comes after a recent draw with Nantes and follows a visit from Lyon's American owner, John Textor. The club expressed gratitude for Sage's contributions and clarified that the firing did not undermine his achievements in early 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

