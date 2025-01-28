Left Menu

David Nucifora Joins Lions: Boosting Performance Down Under

Former Australia international David Nucifora is joining the British and Irish Lions as general manager of performance for their upcoming tour of Australia. Aled Walters, Ireland's head of athletic performance, will also join the Lions' coaching staff. The tour includes nine matches, starting in June.

David Nucifora, the former Australia international, has been appointed as the general manager of performance for the British and Irish Lions, ahead of their tour in Australia this year. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the team.

Aled Walters, who currently heads athletic performance in Ireland, will join head coach Andy Farrell's backroom staff, taking on the same role after this year's Six Nations Championship.

The Lions' tour in Australia is set to commence in June, featuring nine matches that include three test matches against the Wallabies. Coach Andy Farrell praised Nucifora's experience as invaluable for the team's challenging and exciting rugby program.

