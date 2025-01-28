CUK Hosts Nationwide Winter Games in Gulmarg

The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) is set to host the All India Inter-University Winter Games at Gulmarg, bringing together 200 athletes from across the nation. During a press conference, Vice-Chancellor A Ravinder Nath announced that the event will span two days, from January 30 to 31.

The games will include skiing and ice stock competitions for both male and female participants. The Giant Slalom event is scheduled for January 30, followed by the Slalom ski competition on January 31. The ice stock contests will take place on both days, showcasing talent in both gender categories.

Nath emphasized the event's significance in promoting sportsmanship, increasing student involvement in winter sports, and boosting Gulmarg's reputation as a top destination for winter athletics in India.

