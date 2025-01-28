Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Triumphant Return: A Cricketing Homecoming in Delhi

Virat Kohli returns to Delhi after 12 years to prepare for a Ranji Trophy match, rekindling memories of his debut at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With a rich career behind him, Kohli practices intensely, aiming for another peak before retirement amidst a dedicated fan following and media frenzy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:04 IST
Virat Kohli is gearing up for a return to Ranji Trophy. (Photo- Delhi Capitals Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional homecoming, Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian batsman, rejoined the Delhi squad after a 12-year hiatus to gear up for his upcoming Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The venue, which saw Kohli's first-class cricket debut back in 2006 with a brief 10-run performance, now witnesses the seasoned cricketer boasting over 9,000 Test runs and 30 centuries. At 36, Kohli is back to hone his skills and strive for one last ascent before possibly retiring.

Onlookers formed a sizeable crowd, along with heavy media presence, as Kohli commenced his training by engaging in a football session with teammates. Observers noted his camaraderie and jovial demeanor. His training continued with sprint drills before a focused batting session, dissected into segments of facing throwdowns, spin, and pace, including deliveries from fellow Indian cricketer Navdeep Saini. Kohli emphasized his backfoot techniques, employing shots unseen against recent bowlers.

Kohli's practice regimen further included adjusting his equipment — notably opting for a thinner bat blade to address recent weaknesses. Despite a few challenging deliveries, he showcased form against a range of bowlers, transitioning smoothly between defensive and aggressive play. As Kohli prepares to face Railways under Ayush Badoni's captaincy, fans eagerly anticipate his comeback in the domestic arena, hoping for a resurgence in form that can extend into his international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

