Shami's Triumphant Return as India Seeks to Clinch Series

Mohammed Shami returns to cricket after a year due to injury, contributing to India's T20I series against England. India leads the five-match series 2-0 and Shami replaces Arshdeep Singh in the lineup. Both teams maintain their strategies as they meet in the third T20I.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:42 IST
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Shami made a celebrated return to the cricket field on Tuesday, as Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian team, opting to field after winning the toss against England in their third T20I at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Shami, sidelined for over a year due to surgeries and knee issues, replaced Arshdeep Singh, while England retained their lineup. India is ahead in the series with a 2-0 lead, having secured victories in Kolkata and Chennai.

The teams for the match were announced, with India featuring notable players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, and England retaining its competitive roster led by Jos Buttler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

