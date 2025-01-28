Manchester City Faces Financial Pressure Amid Champions League Challenge

Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, is acutely aware of the financial stakes as his team prepares for Wednesday's crucial Champions League game against Club Brugge. A victory is imperative for City to keep their knockout stage aspirations alive.

Historically reaching this stage since Guardiola's 2016 arrival, City is precariously positioned at 25th in the standings under the new format. The top eight gain direct entry to the last 16, while ninth to 24th place teams must vie for playoff spots.

Guardiola admits that failing to progress could impact the club's transfer dealings, despite significant recent investments. With Brugge currently outperforming City, Guardiola anticipates a challenging match but remains hopeful of advancing.

