Bihar Rural League: A New Avenue for Aspiring Cricketers

The Bihar Cricket Association is launching the Bihar Rural League to discover and nurture cricket talent across Bihar's districts. Open to players aged 13-23, the league will feature a series of district and state-level matches, aiming to integrate village and school-level players into mainstream cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has announced the inauguration of the Bihar Rural League (BRL), a groundbreaking platform aimed at unearthing cricket talent from every corner of the state. This initiative targets young athletes aged between 13 to 23 who have not yet played in significant tournaments.

BCA president Rakesh Tiwari stated, "Bihar Rural League (BRL) is designed to identify and nurture skilled players from villages, schools, and colleges, integrating them into Bihar's mainstream cricket scene." A talent hunt will encompass all districts, leading to the formation of 16 teams competing in a knockout district-level tournament.

A comprehensive 570 matches, including league games, quarterfinals, and finals, will occur across districts. Standout players will progress to the Bihar Rural Super League with 38 teams playing 79 matches. This initiative aims to engage nearly 10,000 aspirants, offering them a pathway to national prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

