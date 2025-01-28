Ramiz Raja Criticizes Pakistan's Shocking Test Defeat by West Indies

In an unexpected turn of events, Pakistan lost a Test match to the West Indies on home ground for the first time in 34 years, prompting former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to launch a scathing criticism. Pakistan, buoyed by a previous series victory over England, relied on spin-friendly pitches, but the strategy backfired.

The two-match series saw a notable shift in dynamics as the West Indies, after a defeat in the opener, figured Pakistan's approach and made a robust comeback in the second Test. The visitors capitalized on winning the toss, ultimately securing a 120-run victory.

Raja, expressing his discontent on his YouTube channel, said, "Novice mistakes from Pakistan's players are unacceptable," pointing out the team's tendency to let standards slip against weaker teams. The former cricketer underscored Pakistan's need to maintain their competitive edge consistently.

(With inputs from agencies.)