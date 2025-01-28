Left Menu

Ramiz Raja Criticizes Pakistan's Shocking Test Defeat by West Indies

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja harshly criticized Pakistan's cricket team after their unexpected Test defeat against the West Indies at home. Highlighting the team's inconsistency against weaker opponents, Raja expressed disappointment over their batting performance and handling of spin during the match in Multan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:43 IST
Ramiz Raja Criticizes Pakistan's Shocking Test Defeat by West Indies
Team Pakistan (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unexpected turn of events, Pakistan lost a Test match to the West Indies on home ground for the first time in 34 years, prompting former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to launch a scathing criticism. Pakistan, buoyed by a previous series victory over England, relied on spin-friendly pitches, but the strategy backfired.

The two-match series saw a notable shift in dynamics as the West Indies, after a defeat in the opener, figured Pakistan's approach and made a robust comeback in the second Test. The visitors capitalized on winning the toss, ultimately securing a 120-run victory.

Raja, expressing his discontent on his YouTube channel, said, "Novice mistakes from Pakistan's players are unacceptable," pointing out the team's tendency to let standards slip against weaker teams. The former cricketer underscored Pakistan's need to maintain their competitive edge consistently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025