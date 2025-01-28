England's Tense T20 Innings Against India

In a riveting T20 International clash on Tuesday, England posted a total of 171/9 against India. The innings was marked by significant contributions from Ben Duckett, scoring 51, and Liam Livingstone, adding 43 runs.

India, not to be outdone, exhibited formidable bowling with Varun Chakravarthy emerging as a standout performer, claiming five crucial wickets. His efforts were complemented by Hardik Pandya's two wickets, as they succeeded in curbing England's momentum at several crucial junctures.

The thrilling face-off underscored a fierce competition, with strategic maneuvers and dynamic plays unfolding throughout the match. Such encounters continue to captivate cricket enthusiasts around the globe, further fueling the sport's ever-growing popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)