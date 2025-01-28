Iconic 1955 Mercedes W196 R Set to Break Auction Records

A rare 1955 Mercedes W196 R, once raced by motor racing legends Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio, is set to potentially become the most expensive grand prix car ever sold. The auction, taking place in Stuttgart this Saturday, sees only four of these complete examples existing in the world.

Being sold by RM Sotheby's on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the car holds a target price exceeding 50 million euros. If achieved, it would surpass the existing auction record for a grand prix car, only second to a 1955 Mercedes 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that sold for 135 million euros last year.

The vehicle, cherished for its streamlined body and livery worn at Monza, is being sold to support the IMS museum's restoration goals. Mercedes once dominated the post-war racing scene with these 'Silver Arrows,' wielding superior design and speed capabilities.

