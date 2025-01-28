Left Menu

Steven Smith Urges Proactive Approach Against Sri Lanka's Spinners

Stand-in captain Steven Smith advises Australia's inexperienced players to be proactive against Sri Lanka's spinners in Galle. Emphasizing adaptability, Smith reflects on past challenges and successes on sub-continent pitches. With evolving game strategies, Australia gears up for the two-Test series starting Wednesday in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:05 IST
Steve Smith (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Steven Smith, Australia's stand-in captain, has urged his teammates, particularly those with limited experience in sub-continent conditions, to adopt a proactive approach against Sri Lanka's spinners in Galle. The dynamics of playing in the sub-continent often pose the challenge of predicting whether deliveries will spin or remain straight.

Smith, who is acutely aware of these complexities, highlighted the need for quick adaptation during the two-Test series starting Wednesday in Sri Lanka. "We have discussed the surface variations," Smith told reporters, reflecting on past experiences where pitches varied from turning sharply to staying relatively flat.

The emphasis, according to Smith, should be on devising strategies for different surfaces and being proactive if conditions demand. He underscored Australia's improved readiness for the spin challenge during their 2022 tour, contrasting it with their struggles in 2016. Smith applauded modern batting techniques, noting the game's evolution and the pressure players now exert on bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

