Chawrasia Poised for Glory at International Series India: A Tale of Experience and Aspiration

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia is preparing to leverage his years of experience at the DLF Golf and Country Club for the International Series India. Emphasizing precise hitting and putting within 10 feet, he remains optimistic despite strong competition, including stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:28 IST
Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia knows the importance of experience as he gears up for the International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club. He's prepared to apply the lessons learned over the years, with precision and meticulous putting being at the forefront of his strategy.

A veteran golfer, Chawrasia stands among the top Indian contenders, facing off against a field that includes eminent players like reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, 2024's International Series rankings winner. Despite acknowledging the tough competition, he remains confident in his battle-tested strategy.

Reflecting on past challenges and victories, Chawrasia emphasized the intricacies of the course and his familiarity with it, recounting his previous success at the Indian Open held at the same venue in 2017. He hopes to once again rise to the occasion and bring the trophy home.

