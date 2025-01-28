PM Modi Ignites 38th National Games with a Vision for 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, a ceremony marked by youthful exuberance and spiritual blessings. Modi stressed the significance of the event, occurring in the 25th year of Uttarakhand's formation, for displaying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.'

Modi underscored the inclusive nature of the Games, featuring local sports and adhering to a 'Green Games' theme, with trophies and medals crafted from e-waste. He also praised the efforts of government and various stakeholders towards enhancing sports facilities and emphasized the role of sports in fostering national development and unity.

The Prime Minister noted the economic benefits emanating from the National Games, including tourism and job creation. Modi emphasized the importance of fitness and nutrition under the 'Fit India' initiative and urged collective efforts to promote an active lifestyle. The event was attended by Governor Gurmit Singh and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)