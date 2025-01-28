Left Menu

Beth Mooney Soars in ICC Rankings Amidst Australia's Ashes Triumph

Beth Mooney's impressive performance in the women's Ashes series solidifies her lead in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings. Australian players dominate the rankings with significant gains following the series against England. Meanwhile, notable performances from West Indies and Bangladesh players elevate their positions in the latest ODI rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:20 IST
Beth Mooney. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney has further cemented her position at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Rankings among batters, riding on an exceptional performance in the women's Ashes series against England.

Australia's dominance in the ongoing Ashes series against their historical rival England showcases several key performers climbing the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings. Multiple Australian players have made noteworthy progress in the T20I rankings after a commanding Ashes series.

A closer look reveals that Mooney, with her extraordinary batting prowess, amassed 213 runs across three T20I matches, including two half-centuries and a striking 94-run inning. Meanwhile, improvements in the ODI rankings highlight key contributions from West Indies and Bangladesh as their players elevate positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

