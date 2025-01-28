Suryakumar Yadav's Form Woes Persist in Rajkot T20I

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav, leading the T20 side, faced yet another tough outing against England in Rajkot, recording just 14 runs. The burden of captaincy seems heavy on Yadav, as his scores in the series remained low, with earlier runs of 0 and 12.

Under his captaincy in recent matches, Yadav accumulated 256 runs over 12 innings, maintaining an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 167.32. Despite having hit two half-centuries, his form has evidently impacted his broader statistics, dropping his career average below 40. His record in T20Is is still commendable, with 2,596 runs in 81 matches.

In the competitive landscape of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Yadav had varied performances, amassing 132 runs in five innings, with a notable 48-run contribution in the final. The Rajkot match saw India choose to bowl, ultimately restricting England to 171/9, courtesy of sterling bowling from Chakravarthy and others.

