England Triumphs Over India in Thrilling T20 Clash

In a thrilling encounter, England overcame India by 26 runs in the third T20 International on Tuesday, narrowing their deficit in the five-match series to 2-1. Despite a valiant effort by India, led by Hardik Pandya's 40-run innings, their pursuit of England's 172-run target fell short at 145/9.

Varun Chakravarthy was the star for India, delivering a remarkable 5-wicket haul that restricted England to 171/9. His outstanding performance saw him dismiss key batsmen, including Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, significantly impacting the visitors' innings.

England's batting was ignited by Ben Duckett, who smashed 51 off 28 balls, and Liam Livingstone, whose power-hitting resulted in 43 runs from 24 deliveries. These crucial contributions built a defendable total for England, aided by Jamie Overton's 3/24 in defending their score.

