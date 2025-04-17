Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Leads Mumbai Indians in Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya chooses to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match on Thursday. Both teams field unchanged line-ups. Senior batter Rohit Sharma is included as an Impact Sub for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya called the shots and won the toss, opting for a bowling strategy against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Thursday's high-stake Indian Premier League encounter.

The teams showed unwavering confidence in their squads, with both sides retaining unchanged line-ups. Senior batter Rohit Sharma makes it to the list of Impact Subs for the Mumbai Indians.

The high-profile match features towering names, as Mumbai Indians present players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, set to face Sunrisers' formidable captain Pat Cummins and key player Mohammed Shami.

