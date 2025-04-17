Hardik Pandya Leads Mumbai Indians in Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya called the shots and won the toss, opting for a bowling strategy against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Thursday's high-stake Indian Premier League encounter.

The teams showed unwavering confidence in their squads, with both sides retaining unchanged line-ups. Senior batter Rohit Sharma makes it to the list of Impact Subs for the Mumbai Indians.

The high-profile match features towering names, as Mumbai Indians present players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, set to face Sunrisers' formidable captain Pat Cummins and key player Mohammed Shami.

(With inputs from agencies.)