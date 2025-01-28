Kansas City Chiefs Go White for Historic Super Bowl Showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will don their white away jerseys as they aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl title against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9. The game, held in New Orleans, will see the Eagles in their Midnight Green home jerseys. The Chiefs are slight favorites.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be sporting their white away jerseys as they vie for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship on February 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The highly anticipated match takes place in New Orleans, the home of the NFL's Saints.
The decision, announced via a post on X, marks a significant moment as it's the same attire quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs donned during their 2023 victory over the Eagles for their second championship title in four seasons. Historically, the Chiefs' Super Bowl appearances have been predominantly marked by their red home jerseys, winning twice in that attire.
The Eagles, serving as the designated home team, opted for their iconic Midnight Green jerseys, maintaining a tradition from their previous four Super Bowl appearances. Despite the neutral venue, the game's home team status rotates annually between the NFL's two conferences, a fact that favored the Eagles' choice. The Chiefs enter the game as slight favorites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
