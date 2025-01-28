Left Menu

England Triumphs Over India in Nail-Biting Third T20I Clash

England kept the five-match T20 series alive by defeating India by 26 runs in the third match. Despite early sparks from Abhishek Sharma, India's batting faltered. England set a target of 172 runs, and excellent bowling performances from Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse restricted India to 145/9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:01 IST
England Triumphs Over India in Nail-Biting Third T20I Clash
Team England and Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: @englandcricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling contest, England secured a vital victory over India, winning by 26 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday. The match saw England setting a competitive target of 172 runs, which India struggled to chase, ending up at 145/9.

Abhishek Sharma provided early fireworks for India with a quick 24 off 14 balls. However, Jofra Archer's intimidating pace proved challenging for Indian batsmen, claiming key wickets including Sanju Samson and putting India on the back foot.

England's bowlers, especially Brydon Carse, dismantled India's batting line-up, despite a resilient knock from Hardik Pandya. England's batting was bolstered by a significant partnership between Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler, both contributing to England's challenging total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025