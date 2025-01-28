England Triumphs Over India in Nail-Biting Third T20I Clash

In a thrilling contest, England secured a vital victory over India, winning by 26 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday. The match saw England setting a competitive target of 172 runs, which India struggled to chase, ending up at 145/9.

Abhishek Sharma provided early fireworks for India with a quick 24 off 14 balls. However, Jofra Archer's intimidating pace proved challenging for Indian batsmen, claiming key wickets including Sanju Samson and putting India on the back foot.

England's bowlers, especially Brydon Carse, dismantled India's batting line-up, despite a resilient knock from Hardik Pandya. England's batting was bolstered by a significant partnership between Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler, both contributing to England's challenging total.

