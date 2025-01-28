Steven Smith Inches Close to 10,000 Test Runs Milestone Against Sri Lanka

Australia's interim Test captain, Steven Smith, is setting aside the pressure of reaching the coveted 10,000 Test runs milestone as he prepares for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. This decision comes after a haunting memory from a match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he fell just short of the mark at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Dealing with seaming conditions, Smith faced a spirited delivery from Prasidh Krishna, resulting in a match-turning dismissal at 9,999 runs.

The moment was electrifying, with the crowd at the SCG taken by surprise after Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning catch off the third slip. Smith's reaction revealed his focus on the milestone, but he now acknowledges the importance of concentrating purely on the game ahead. 'I'll just try to put it out of my mind, to be honest,' Smith stated, reflecting on his experiences before taking on Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The Australian and Sri Lankan squads have been announced, featuring notable players like Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon for Australia, and Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews for Sri Lanka. With Smith leading from the front, the team aims to maintain focus and chase their cricketing ambitions beyond personal records.

