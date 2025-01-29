Left Menu

Femke Bol's Strategic Pause: A Fresh Approach to the Indoor Season

Dutch athlete Femke Bol announces she will not compete individually during the upcoming indoor season, leaving her 400m world indoor title open for contention. Bol, who has achieved Olympic successes, is stepping back from individual competitions to prioritize personal growth and focus on other life aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:16 IST
Dutch track star Femke Bol has declared she won't be competing individually this indoor season, a decision shared on her social media on Tuesday. This move opens her 400 meters world indoor title to competitors in Nanjing this March.

Bol, an Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 hurdles at the Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Games, is making this choice to spend more time processing recent events and prioritizing life beyond sports. She shared on Instagram that while she remains dedicated to rigorous training for another successful year, the previous Olympic cycle has prompted her to approach this season differently.

Despite stepping back from individual events, Bol is eager to partake in relays at the forthcoming European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn in March. She expressed gratitude for the support she's received and enthusiasm for the year's possibilities.

