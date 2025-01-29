Femke Bol's Strategic Pause: A Fresh Approach to the Indoor Season

Dutch track star Femke Bol has declared she won't be competing individually this indoor season, a decision shared on her social media on Tuesday. This move opens her 400 meters world indoor title to competitors in Nanjing this March.

Bol, an Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 hurdles at the Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Games, is making this choice to spend more time processing recent events and prioritizing life beyond sports. She shared on Instagram that while she remains dedicated to rigorous training for another successful year, the previous Olympic cycle has prompted her to approach this season differently.

Despite stepping back from individual events, Bol is eager to partake in relays at the forthcoming European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn in March. She expressed gratitude for the support she's received and enthusiasm for the year's possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)