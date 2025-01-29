Left Menu

Australian Athletics: A New Era Begins

Athletics Australia has rebranded to 'Australian Athletics' to create a bold identity for the sport. This change comes as Australia celebrates recent achievements in track and field, including their best Olympic performance since 1956 and the rise of young sprinter Gout Gout.

Athletics Australia is set to embark on a new journey as 'Australian Athletics', marking the end of a 36-year-old brand in a bid to forge a bold identity. This strategic rebranding aligns with the federation's vision to capitalize on the sport's current golden era.

The rebranding was announced alongside a new logo, reflecting Australian Athletics' growth and evolution. The federation highlighted the connection to its historical legacy while looking towards future successes. Australia recently celebrated a resurgence in track and field, notably with pole vaulter Nina Kennedy's historic Olympic gold.

The nation experienced its finest Olympic performance in athletics since the 1956 Melbourne Games, amassing a total of seven medals. Domestically, the sport's profile has soared with 17-year-old sprinter Gout Gout, whose remarkable speed captured global attention on social media, drawing praise from legend Usain Bolt.

