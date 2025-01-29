Australian Athletics: A New Era Begins

Athletics Australia is set to embark on a new journey as 'Australian Athletics', marking the end of a 36-year-old brand in a bid to forge a bold identity. This strategic rebranding aligns with the federation's vision to capitalize on the sport's current golden era.

The rebranding was announced alongside a new logo, reflecting Australian Athletics' growth and evolution. The federation highlighted the connection to its historical legacy while looking towards future successes. Australia recently celebrated a resurgence in track and field, notably with pole vaulter Nina Kennedy's historic Olympic gold.

The nation experienced its finest Olympic performance in athletics since the 1956 Melbourne Games, amassing a total of seven medals. Domestically, the sport's profile has soared with 17-year-old sprinter Gout Gout, whose remarkable speed captured global attention on social media, drawing praise from legend Usain Bolt.

