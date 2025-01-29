Steve Smith Chooses to Bat as Josh Inglis Debuts in Australia vs Sri Lanka Test

In a crucial ICC World Test Championship match, Australian captain Steve Smith opted to bat first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. This game marks Josh Inglis's debut in Test cricket, as he joins Australia's lineup for the two-match series.

The match strategy includes both teams relying heavily on spin, each fielding three spinners alongside one pacer. Sri Lanka is making its final bid in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, hoping to finish strongly with this series, having previously missed out on a place in last year's final.

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva also expressed a preference for batting first, indicating similar strategies. The match sees big names like Angelo Mathews and Steve Smith aiming to make significant contributions, with Smith eyeing a personal milestone of 10,000 Test runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)