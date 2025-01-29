Steve Smith Chooses to Bat as Josh Inglis Debuts in Australia vs Sri Lanka Test
Australia's captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Debutant Josh Inglis joins the team as both sides field three spinners. The series is crucial for Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship campaign.
In a crucial ICC World Test Championship match, Australian captain Steve Smith opted to bat first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. This game marks Josh Inglis's debut in Test cricket, as he joins Australia's lineup for the two-match series.
The match strategy includes both teams relying heavily on spin, each fielding three spinners alongside one pacer. Sri Lanka is making its final bid in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, hoping to finish strongly with this series, having previously missed out on a place in last year's final.
Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva also expressed a preference for batting first, indicating similar strategies. The match sees big names like Angelo Mathews and Steve Smith aiming to make significant contributions, with Smith eyeing a personal milestone of 10,000 Test runs.
