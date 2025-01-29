Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Shines Amidst India's Defeat in Third T20I

India's Varun Chakravarthy claimed a five-wicket haul in the third T20I against England but couldn't prevent a loss as England triumphed by 26 runs. Despite Chakravarthy's efforts, India's top order faltered, leaving Hardik Pandya's contributions in vain and extending the series to a fourth match.

Updated: 29-01-2025 11:37 IST
Varun Chakravarthy (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy delivered an impressive five-wicket haul against England during the third T20I of the series at Niranjan Shah Stadium, but his performance wasn't enough to lead the team to victory. England secured a crucial 26-run win, keeping the series alive at 2-1.

Opting to bowl first, India's hopes were dashed when opener Ben Duckett's half-century set the tone for England. Varun Chakravarthy, however, emerged as a star, dismantling England's middle order and ending with figures of 5-24. Despite his exceptional bowling performance, England managed to post a total of 171/9, aided by a late flurry from Liam Livingstone.

India failed to capitalize on Chakravarthy's efforts, as none of their top four batsmen crossed the 24-run mark. Hardik Pandya's 40 off 35 balls provided some resistance, but England's bowlers maintained pressure, sealing a 26-run victory. The series now shifts to Pune for the fourth T20I, with India leading 2-1.

