Varun Chakravarthy Shines Amidst India's Defeat in Third T20I
India's Varun Chakravarthy claimed a five-wicket haul in the third T20I against England but couldn't prevent a loss as England triumphed by 26 runs. Despite Chakravarthy's efforts, India's top order faltered, leaving Hardik Pandya's contributions in vain and extending the series to a fourth match.
- Country:
- India
India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy delivered an impressive five-wicket haul against England during the third T20I of the series at Niranjan Shah Stadium, but his performance wasn't enough to lead the team to victory. England secured a crucial 26-run win, keeping the series alive at 2-1.
Opting to bowl first, India's hopes were dashed when opener Ben Duckett's half-century set the tone for England. Varun Chakravarthy, however, emerged as a star, dismantling England's middle order and ending with figures of 5-24. Despite his exceptional bowling performance, England managed to post a total of 171/9, aided by a late flurry from Liam Livingstone.
India failed to capitalize on Chakravarthy's efforts, as none of their top four batsmen crossed the 24-run mark. Hardik Pandya's 40 off 35 balls provided some resistance, but England's bowlers maintained pressure, sealing a 26-run victory. The series now shifts to Pune for the fourth T20I, with India leading 2-1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Hardik Pandya's Role in Leadership
Suryakumar Yadav Endorses Sanju Samson's Vital Role Ahead of T20I Clash
Suryakumar Yadav Reflects on Champions Trophy Omission
Suryakumar Yadav's Acceptance of Champions Trophy Exclusion
Hardik Pandya Joins Plix as Brand Ambassador to Propel #ACVWeightLossKaBigBoss and #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao Campaigns