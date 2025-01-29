Varun Chakravarthy Shines Amidst India's Defeat in Third T20I

India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy delivered an impressive five-wicket haul against England during the third T20I of the series at Niranjan Shah Stadium, but his performance wasn't enough to lead the team to victory. England secured a crucial 26-run win, keeping the series alive at 2-1.

Opting to bowl first, India's hopes were dashed when opener Ben Duckett's half-century set the tone for England. Varun Chakravarthy, however, emerged as a star, dismantling England's middle order and ending with figures of 5-24. Despite his exceptional bowling performance, England managed to post a total of 171/9, aided by a late flurry from Liam Livingstone.

India failed to capitalize on Chakravarthy's efforts, as none of their top four batsmen crossed the 24-run mark. Hardik Pandya's 40 off 35 balls provided some resistance, but England's bowlers maintained pressure, sealing a 26-run victory. The series now shifts to Pune for the fourth T20I, with India leading 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)