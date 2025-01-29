Bengaluru Jawans Clinch Victory in Thrilling World Pickleball League Comeback

In an electrifying fixture at Day 5 of the World Pickleball League, Bengaluru Jawans mounted a sensational comeback to topple Dilli Dillwale 3-2. Key to this victory was Katerina Stewart, whose superb performance earned her the Player of the Tie accolade. Bengaluru's triumph came after they overturned a 1-2 deficit, according to a release from the World Pickleball League.

The action commenced with the men's singles match, where Bengaluru's Jack Foster outclassed Eduardo Irizarry with his powerful forehands, securing a commanding 27-10 win. Foster's dominance provided Bengaluru with an early advantage. However, the women's doubles witnessed a thrilling clash. Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia of Bengaluru faced Dilli's Lauren Mercado and Alexa Schull. Despite holding a narrow lead, Bengaluru saw Dilli clinch a close 13-11 victory, levelling the tie.

The men's doubles featured Bengaluru's Marcello Jardim and Mauro Garcia against Dilli's Kenta Miyoshi and Leander Lazaro. The teams were neck-and-neck at halftime with scores tied at 5-5, but Dilli capitalized on errors to finish 12-9, taking the lead. Katerina Stewart then delivered a commanding 34-5 victory in the women's singles, setting the stage for a decisive mixed doubles showdown. Partnering with Mauro Garcia, Stewart helped Bengaluru overcome an early setback to secure a 14-9 win and clinch the tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)