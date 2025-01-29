Steve Smith Joins 10,000 Test Runs Elite Club

Left Menu

Steve Smith made history by reaching 10,000 career test runs, joining an elite group of cricketers. His milestone came during Australia's first test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Meanwhile, Khawaja and Head capitalized on spin-friendly conditions, building an impressive stand before Sri Lanka struck back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:59 IST
Steve Smith (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Steve Smith entered elite cricket territory, surpassing 10,000 test runs as Australia faced Sri Lanka in Galle. The milestone, achieved with his first run, sees Smith become the 15th cricketer to reach this feat and the fourth Australian, alongside Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.

The match progressed with Australia at 145-2 by lunch, aided by Usman Khawaja's unbeaten 65 and the early aggression from Travis Head, who smashed a half-century off 35 balls. Head's fiery innings concluded at 57, courtesy of a bold stroke caught at long-on.

Smith leads Australia's side with Pat Cummins absent due to paternity leave. Australia's recent triumph over India has boosted morale, with the team qualifying for the World Test Championship final. The second test against Sri Lanka is set for February 6, again in Galle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

