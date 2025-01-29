Steve Smith Joins 10,000 Test Runs Elite Club

Steve Smith entered elite cricket territory, surpassing 10,000 test runs as Australia faced Sri Lanka in Galle. The milestone, achieved with his first run, sees Smith become the 15th cricketer to reach this feat and the fourth Australian, alongside Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.

The match progressed with Australia at 145-2 by lunch, aided by Usman Khawaja's unbeaten 65 and the early aggression from Travis Head, who smashed a half-century off 35 balls. Head's fiery innings concluded at 57, courtesy of a bold stroke caught at long-on.

Smith leads Australia's side with Pat Cummins absent due to paternity leave. Australia's recent triumph over India has boosted morale, with the team qualifying for the World Test Championship final. The second test against Sri Lanka is set for February 6, again in Galle.

(With inputs from agencies.)