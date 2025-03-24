Left Menu

Care Health Insurance Faces Rs 104.77 Crore Tax Demand

Religare Enterprises Ltd's subsidiary, Care Health Insurance, has received a tax demand notice of Rs 104.77 crore for 2020-21 and 2021-22. The company plans to appeal against the notice, based on advice from tax consultants. The demand was issued by Mumbai's Income-Tax department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:54 IST
Care Health Insurance Faces Rs 104.77 Crore Tax Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has announced that its subsidiary, Care Health Insurance, received a tax demand notice amounting to Rs 104.77 crore for the assessment years 2020-21 and 2021-22. The notice was issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Income-Tax, Central Circle 6(2) in Mumbai, according to a regulatory filing by REL.

The financials of Care Health Insurance are consolidated with REL, indicating the income tax demand, if applicable, should be paid by the insurance company itself. This significant demand poses a notable financial implication for the firm.

In response, Care Health, guided by its tax consultants, plans to contest the order. An appeal is expected to be filed before an appropriate forum within the stipulated timelines. This move demonstrates the company's intent to challenge the demand and potentially mitigate financial liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025