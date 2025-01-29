Left Menu

Legend 90 League: Cricket Titans Gear Up for Raipur Showdown

The Legend 90 League, scheduled from February 6 to 18 in Raipur, unveils its star-studded line-up featuring cricket legends like Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ross Taylor. With dynamic franchises representing regions like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the tournament promises a thrilling cricket spectacle for fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:36 IST
Cricket stars taking part in the upcoming Legend 90 League. (Picture: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Legend 90 League, set to take place in Raipur from February 6 to 18, has announced the complete squad list of its participating franchises. This prestigious tournament will bring together cricket icons such as former Indian stars Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina, along with international legends like Ross Taylor from New Zealand and Australia's Aaron Finch.

Teams such as Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, and Rajasthan Kings promise an unforgettable cricketing experience. The Warriors are led by marquee players Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu, while the Royals boast the talents of Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor. Additionally, Harbhajan Singh will lead the Haryana Gladiators, and ex-West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will play for Rajasthan Kings. Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, shared his excitement about hosting a format that unites some of the sport's greatest figures, offering a thrilling blend of skills, camaraderie, and entertainment for cricket enthusiasts.

The full squad list reveals star-studded rosters for each team: Dubai Giants feature Shakib Al Hasan and Thisara Perera, among others. Chhattisgarh Warriors' lineup includes Siddarth Kaul and Sheldon Jackson. Meanwhile, Gujarat Samp Army has secured talents like Yusuf Pathan and Moeen Ali. The Big Boys bring in the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Tillakaratne Dilshan. Delhi Royals enlist the skills of Lendl Simmons alongside Shikhar Dhawan, and the Rajasthan Kings have Dwayne Bravo and Corey Anderson in their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

