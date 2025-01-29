Pakistan Cricket Board's High-Stakes Game: Will Venues Be Ready on Time?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that the National Stadium will be prepared in time to host matches for the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting on February 19, despite widespread concerns over the venue's readiness.

Leading English daily, 'Dawn', reported skepticism about meeting renovation deadlines, suggesting the challenge could either make or break the board's reputation. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after inspecting the Rawalpindi stadium, vowed that the tournament would proceed as planned, although doubts linger regarding control over renovated venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi by January 31.

With major international matches, including a four-match tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa, scheduled at these stadiums, delivering a world-class experience remains uncertain. Renovation leader Bilal Chohan has cited delays in receiving equipment as a significant hurdle, underlining the high stakes and criticism facing the board.

