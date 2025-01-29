Suryansh Shedge: Rising Star in IPL 2023

Suryansh Shedge, a budding cricket talent from Mumbai, is set to make his mark with Punjab Kings during the upcoming IPL season. Having been a pivotal part of Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory, Shedge's transition into IPL is keenly anticipated.

The young all-rounder is thrilled to continue playing under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, a captain he has thrived under in the past. Shedge is optimistic about his integration into the team, particularly with the guidance of cricketing legend Ricky Ponting, whose experience and fearless approach are highly regarded.

Additionally, Shedge is excited about reuniting with his teammate Musheer Khan, further solidifying his enthusiasm. His journey into the IPL sphere began with a shared moment of celebration as both he and Khan were acquired by Punjab Kings at the mega auction, marking the beginning of a promising chapter in Shedge's cricketing career.

