Dhinidhi Desinghu Shines at National Swimming Championships

Rising star Dhinidhi Desinghu illuminated the swimming scene with a remarkable trifecta of gold medals at the national championships. At just fourteen, she secured victories in the women's 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 4x100m freestyle events, contributing significantly to Karnataka's impressive medal tally.

Following in Desinghu's waves, Olympic swimmer Srihari Nataraj also made a splash by winning gold in the men's 200m freestyle and the men's 4x100m freestyle. This double victory underscored his status as a leading figure in Indian swimming and further bolstered Karnataka's dominance at the event.

While Karnataka emerged triumphant in most categories, it faced a rare challenge in the men's 100m butterfly, where Tamil Nadu's Benediction Rohit clinched the top spot. Nevertheless, Karnataka's overall performance highlighted the state's prowess in competitive swimming, with several records shattered along the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)