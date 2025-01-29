Left Menu

Dhinidhi Desinghu Shines at National Swimming Championships

Fourteen-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu dominated the national swimming championships, securing three gold medals. Alongside seasoned Olympian Srihari Nataraj, Karnataka achieved an impressive haul of five gold, including setting new records in various categories. Their success marked a notable achievement for the state, emphasizing Karnataka's strength in competitive swimming.

Haldwani | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rising star Dhinidhi Desinghu illuminated the swimming scene with a remarkable trifecta of gold medals at the national championships. At just fourteen, she secured victories in the women's 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 4x100m freestyle events, contributing significantly to Karnataka's impressive medal tally.

Following in Desinghu's waves, Olympic swimmer Srihari Nataraj also made a splash by winning gold in the men's 200m freestyle and the men's 4x100m freestyle. This double victory underscored his status as a leading figure in Indian swimming and further bolstered Karnataka's dominance at the event.

While Karnataka emerged triumphant in most categories, it faced a rare challenge in the men's 100m butterfly, where Tamil Nadu's Benediction Rohit clinched the top spot. Nevertheless, Karnataka's overall performance highlighted the state's prowess in competitive swimming, with several records shattered along the way.

