Kidambi Srikanth Shines at Thailand Masters, Advances to Round Two

In an impressive display at the ongoing Thailand Masters badminton tournament, India's World Championships medalist Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round of the men's singles event on Wednesday. Srikanth, ranked 47th globally, triumphed over Israel's Daniil Dubovenko, ranked 74th, with scores of 21-13 and 21-18, as reported by Olympics.com.

Despite not claiming a BWF badminton title since the 2017 French Open Super Series, Srikanth appeared in fine form. He secured a 6-0 lead early in the match before heading into the interval with an 11-4 advantage. Dubovenko rallied to equalize at 15-15 in the second game, but Srikanth's composure allowed him to close the match triumphantly, setting up a round of 16 meeting with Hong Kong's world number 41, Jason Gunawan.

Elsewhere, Indian players Sankar Subramanian in men's singles, Ruban Kumar and Hariharan Amsakarunan in men's doubles, and Rohan Kapoor with Ruthvika Shivani in mixed doubles, alongside Rakshitha Ramraj, also secured spots in the next round. Unfortunately, players like Tharun Mannepalli, Satish Kumar, and Ayush Shetty were eliminated from the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)