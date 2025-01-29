Left Menu

Chennai Super Champs Triumph with Strategic Mastery in WPBL

Chennai Super Champs secured their first victory in the World Pickleball League by defeating Pune United 3-2. Strategic gaming adjustments led to wins in women's doubles, men's doubles, and women's singles, overcoming an initial setback to secure an impressive performance at Cricket Club of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Champs achieved their inaugural victory in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) series after defeating Pune United with a close 3-2 score on Wednesday at the Cricket Club of India.

Having made strategic improvements across previous matches, Chennai capitalized on their enhanced gameplay to secure wins in women's doubles, men's doubles, and women's singles, overturning an early defeat.

Despite beginning with a narrow loss by Sonu Vishwakarma to William Sobek, Chennai's dynamic duo of Thaddea Lock and Anna Clarice Patrimonio dominated their opponents in a resounding 17-8 win, cementing their breakthrough performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

