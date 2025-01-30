Left Menu

French Authorities Clamp Down on Feyenoord Fans Ahead of Champions League Match

French authorities have barred dozens of Feyenoord fans from entering Lille due to fears of violence between fans of Feyenoord and Lille ahead of their Champions League match. Past incidents of violence involving Feyenoord fans in France led to heightened security measures and travel bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lille | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • France

French authorities have taken a firm stance on security ahead of the Champions League clash between Lille and Feyenoord, turning away dozens of fans from entering the country due to potential violence.

The Prefecture du Nord reported that a total of 86 Feyenoord fans were refused entry and 30 were arrested at the border. Items that could be used as weapons, including pyrotechnics, were confiscated.

The travel restrictions were imposed because of the perceived threat posed by certain Feyenoord supporters, based on past incidents of violent behavior in France. Previous confrontations involving Feyenoord fans include clashes in 2022 in Marseille and 2010 in Lille.

(With inputs from agencies.)

