French Authorities Clamp Down on Feyenoord Fans Ahead of Champions League Match

French authorities have taken a firm stance on security ahead of the Champions League clash between Lille and Feyenoord, turning away dozens of fans from entering the country due to potential violence.

The Prefecture du Nord reported that a total of 86 Feyenoord fans were refused entry and 30 were arrested at the border. Items that could be used as weapons, including pyrotechnics, were confiscated.

The travel restrictions were imposed because of the perceived threat posed by certain Feyenoord supporters, based on past incidents of violent behavior in France. Previous confrontations involving Feyenoord fans include clashes in 2022 in Marseille and 2010 in Lille.

