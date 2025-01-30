Left Menu

Highlanders Triumph: NEUFC Secures First-Ever League Double Over HFC

Hyderabad FC's interim coach Shameel Chembakath expressed disappointment after a 1-4 defeat against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. Despite the loss, Chembakath commended his team's effort and emphasized the learning experience from such challenging matches, as NEUFC's attacking prowess overshadowed HFC's defense.

Shameel Chembakath (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad FC's interim head coach, Shameel Chembakath, expressed his dissatisfaction following a crushing 1-4 loss to NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League on Wednesday. NEUFC displayed overwhelming offensive capabilities on their home ground, overpowering the Yellow and Black with a commanding performance.

The match began with Guillermo Fernandez netting the opener in the 17th minute, followed by Alaaeddine Ajaraie's spectacular direct free-kick goal just before halftime. NorthEast United continued their relentless attack in the second half, adding two additional goals through Asheer Akhtar and Mohammed Ali Bemammer. Despite Hyderabad's lone goal by Manoj Mohammed in the 70th minute, NEUFC's defense remained impenetrable.

Coach Chembakath acknowledged the challenging defeat yet praised his players for their efforts and fighting spirit. He expressed optimism about gaining valuable experience for future matches and recognized the formidable challenge posed by NEUFC, lauding their aggressive attacking setup.

