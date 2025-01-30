Left Menu

Gaddafi Stadium Prepares for Champions Trophy Amid Readiness Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board assures that the Gaddafi Stadium will be ready for the ICC Champions Trophy by February 11, despite concerns over venue preparedness. Renovations costing PKR 12 billion span Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, though India's team will compete in Dubai due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:48 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will be ready for handover to the ICC on February 11, just days before the Champions Trophy starts. This assurance comes amid widespread concerns over the venue's readiness.

The PCB showcased its efforts on social media, highlighting the new stadium under lights and expressing its eagerness to welcome fans, officials, and teams for the upcoming events. The mega-event kicks off on February 19, following a tri-nation series.

Despite hurdles, PCB remains confident in meeting the renovation deadlines for its three key venues. With PKR 12 billion invested, the readiness of these venues remains crucial as tickets are already on sale, and preparations continue under a cloud of scrutiny.

