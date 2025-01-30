Left Menu

BAI Upskills Coaches with First-Ever BWF & Advanced Level 1 Courses

The Badminton Association of India, in collaboration with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India, is launching inaugural BWF Level 1 and BAI Level 1 (Advanced) coaching courses in Goa, Raipur, and Guwahati. This initiative aims to enhance grassroots coaching and prepare players for post-retirement careers in coaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:30 IST
BAI Upskills Coaches with First-Ever BWF & Advanced Level 1 Courses
Logo (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to standardize coaching across India, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) is set to introduce its inaugural BWF Level 1 Course for coaches. Partnering with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), BAI will also conduct its Level 1 (Advanced) Courses, starting in February and March across multiple locations.

The courses will be conducted in Goa, Raipur, and Guwahati with each state's badminton association invited to nominate one male and one female candidate meeting the criteria of prior representation in national or zonal championships and possessing at least three years of coaching experience.

BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra emphasized the organization's commitment to fostering uniform coaching quality from grassroots to elite levels. Last year, they trained about 250 grassroots coaches, providing comprehensive skills, including sports psychology and nutrition. Moving forward, only those who achieved Grade A in these courses can attend the upcoming advanced courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

