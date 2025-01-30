Indian Men's Hockey Squad Unveiled for FIH Pro League 2024-25

Hockey India on Thursday unveiled a 32-member squad for the Indian Men's Hockey team, ahead of the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. The matches will take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, with veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh maintaining his role as captain, alongside vice-captain Hardik Singh.

The Indian team will face Spain, Germany, Ireland, and England, squaring off against each team twice between February 15 and 25. Joining the squad are goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, and Princedeep Singh. Defending the team will be Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfielders include Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, vice-captain Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, and Rajinder Singh. In the attack lineup, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh will feature, alongside new call-ups Angad Bir Singh and Arshdeep Singh. Speaking about the squad, head coach Craig Fulton asserted confidence in the team's ability to perform effectively and play an impressive brand of hockey in the upcoming matches.

