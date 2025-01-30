Left Menu

Indian Men's Hockey Squad Unveiled for FIH Pro League 2024-25

Hockey India announced a 32-member squad for the FIH Pro League 2024-25. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the team will compete against top nations in Bhubaneswar. Notably, Angad Bir Singh and Arshdeep Singh received their first call-ups, with coach Craig Fulton expressing confidence in the team's capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:41 IST
Indian Men's Hockey Squad Unveiled for FIH Pro League 2024-25
Harmanpreet Singh (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India on Thursday unveiled a 32-member squad for the Indian Men's Hockey team, ahead of the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. The matches will take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, with veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh maintaining his role as captain, alongside vice-captain Hardik Singh.

The Indian team will face Spain, Germany, Ireland, and England, squaring off against each team twice between February 15 and 25. Joining the squad are goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, and Princedeep Singh. Defending the team will be Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfielders include Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, vice-captain Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, and Rajinder Singh. In the attack lineup, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh will feature, alongside new call-ups Angad Bir Singh and Arshdeep Singh. Speaking about the squad, head coach Craig Fulton asserted confidence in the team's ability to perform effectively and play an impressive brand of hockey in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025