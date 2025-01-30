Super Bowl Ticket Frenzy: Chiefs vs. Eagles Spirals Demand

Fans are in a frenzy over Super Bowl tickets as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off. The demand, according to StubHub, is the highest seen for any Chiefs Super Bowl since 2019, further intensifying anticipation.

In team updates, Steve Wilks is in talks to join the New York Jets as their defensive coordinator under Aaron Glenn. Meanwhile, Courtney Vandersloot is preparing to make a return to the Chicago Sky after a brief stint with the New York Liberty.

As security measures ramp up for next month's Super Bowl following a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, the NFL has assured fans of heightened safety protocols for the much-anticipated event.

(With inputs from agencies.)