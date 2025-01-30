Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Magnetic Pull Transforms Ranji Trophy Clash

The unparalleled charisma of Virat Kohli attracted thousands to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. The massive turnout prompted organizers to open additional stands. Kohli's presence turned a regular domestic game into a spectacle, highlighting his immense popularity.

  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's charismatic influence was evident at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. The unprecedented crowd, drawn by Kohli, forced administrators to make last-minute standing arrangements as thousands of fans queued for a glimpse of the cricket superstar.

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association had initially anticipated a crowd of 10,000, a rarity for domestic matches. However, Kohli's allure significantly exceeded expectations, reminiscent of his widespread appeal, which prompted the opening of the Bishan Singh Bedi Stand in addition to the Gautam Gambhir Stand to manage the overwhelming turnout.

The electrifying atmosphere was further amplified by the coinciding movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade, as highlighted by DDCA officials. The fans' dedication, arriving as early as 6am, underscored Kohli's unmatched popularity and transformed the Ranji game into an extraordinary spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

