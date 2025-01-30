Left Menu

Power Contenders: The Race for IOC's Coveted Leadership

Seven candidates vie for the role of International Olympic Committee president in a discreet election process. With each making exclusive presentations, no questions are allowed. Candidates include Olympic gold medalists and royalty, with the winner tackling issues like climate change and possible U.S. broadcast deals after 2032.

Lausanne | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:00 IST
  • Switzerland

Behind closed doors this Thursday, seven hopefuls aspiring to lead the International Olympic Committee (IOC) present their key pitches to a select group of over 100 voters.

This private campaign event, preceding the March 20 election in Greece, allows each candidate a 15-minute presentation, excluded from public broadcast and open only to IOC members. Election candidates, barred from answering questions, vie for this prestigious yet politically significant sports position in a contested election since 2013.

The lineup includes two Olympic gold medalists, Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry, former IOC president's son Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, and Jordan's royal, Prince Feisal al Hussein. Several also preside over Olympic sports bodies, and the election winner will face challenges like climate impact and negotiating major broadcasting agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

