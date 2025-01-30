Clash of Titans: Hockey India League Semifinals Set Stage for Intense Battles

The Hockey India League semifinals promise intense competition as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers prepare to face Tamil Nadu Dragons, while JSW Soorma Hockey Club will meet Hyderabad Toofans on Friday.

Bengal Tigers secured the top spot with 19 points from 10 games. However, they narrowly edged out JSW Soorma, who ended in second place due to a lesser goal difference.

The remaining semifinal slots went to Hyderabad Toofans and Tamil Nadu Dragons, both with 18 points. Key players including Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Tim Brand, and Jip Janssen have been instrumental in their teams' performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)