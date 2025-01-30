Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Hockey India League Semifinals Set Stage for Intense Battles

The thrilling Hockey India League semifinals are set for Friday, featuring the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers against the Tamil Nadu Dragons, and the JSW Soorma Hockey Club clashing with Hyderabad Toofans. Bengal Tigers topped the standings, with standout performances from Jugraj Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh leading the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:45 IST
Clash of Titans: Hockey India League Semifinals Set Stage for Intense Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Hockey India League semifinals promise intense competition as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers prepare to face Tamil Nadu Dragons, while JSW Soorma Hockey Club will meet Hyderabad Toofans on Friday.

Bengal Tigers secured the top spot with 19 points from 10 games. However, they narrowly edged out JSW Soorma, who ended in second place due to a lesser goal difference.

The remaining semifinal slots went to Hyderabad Toofans and Tamil Nadu Dragons, both with 18 points. Key players including Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Tim Brand, and Jip Janssen have been instrumental in their teams' performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025