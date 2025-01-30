Left Menu

Global Kabaddi Takes Center Stage: GI-PKL Unveils Franchise Captains

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League announces franchise captains, marking a significant step towards promoting Kabaddi globally. Featuring teams from various countries, the league aims to foster inclusivity with both men's and women's teams, reflecting India's diverse culture and advancing the sport's reach worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:09 IST
Captains of Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (Photo: GI-PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) has officially revealed the captains of its men's and women's franchises, setting the stage for an exciting inaugural season. Teams from Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Taiwan, and Poland will compete, emphasizing Kabaddi's growing international appeal.

The league will comprise 12 teams—six men's and six women's—each team representing a unique cultural facet of India. Captains like Kapil Narwal for Marathi Vultures and Meena Kadyan for Bhojpuri Leopardess bring a wealth of experience to the competition.

Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association, expressed enthusiasm over the announcements, highlighting the captains' roles in inspiring their teams. The league's dual-gender team arrangement is pioneering, promoting gender equality. Players are currently intensifying their training regimens as part of GI-PKL's lead-up to a historic season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

