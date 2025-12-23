Left Menu

Wedding Thief Busted: Woman Arrested for Stealing Gold Jewelry

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewelry by posing as a relative at wedding venues. Police seized 262 grams of gold jewelry worth Rs 32 lakh, linking her to multiple thefts. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover thefts in other districts.

A woman has been taken into custody for her suspected role in a series of jewelry thefts at wedding ceremonies, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Authorities confiscated 262 grams of gold, valued at Rs 32 lakh, potentially solving multiple theft cases.

The accused has reportedly admitted to committing thefts in various locations, pledging the stolen items for a bank loan, leading to the recovery of the jewelry.

