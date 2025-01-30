India Gears Up for Davis Cup Clash Against Togo: Confidence and Strategy in Focus

Team India is poised for success as they prepare to face Togo in the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoffs. The squad, led by captain Rohit Rajpal, has shown confidence after undergoing intense preparation sessions, which included acclimatization, specialized training for singles and doubles, and fostering team cohesion.

Returning player Mukund Sasikumar expresses enthusiasm about the team dynamic, emphasizing the collective effort needed for success. Meanwhile, Togo, ranked 73rd, enters with a strong recent performance history, determined to challenge India's higher-ranked players and shake up the competition.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is outlining ambitious plans to establish a Davis Cup-focused program. These include training sessions around the world and collaborations with prestigious institutions like the Rafael Nadal Academy, aiming to create a sustainable pipeline of future talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)