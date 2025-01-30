Left Menu

Deadline for South Africa's Formula 1 Grand Prix Submission Extended

“We are excited and encouraged by the responses and interest shown so far and are confident that the process will result in a compelling proposal for F1 to consider,” Lethoko added.

Deadline for South Africa's Formula 1 Grand Prix Submission Extended
Engagements with prospective bidders have shown great enthusiasm for the potential of the F1 race returning to South African soil.
  Country:
  South Africa

 The F1 Bid Steering Committee has expressed its enthusiasm following the announcement by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, that the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEQI) submission deadline for South Africa’s Formula 1 Grand Prix bidding process has been extended. The deadline for submissions has been moved from January 31, 2025, to March 18, 2025, allowing interested parties more time to submit their proposals.

Commitment to a Sustainable and Viable Bid

Since the release of the RFEQI document, the Bid Committee has been encouraged by the positive public response and growing interest around the potential return of the F1 Grand Prix to South Africa. Bakang Lethoko, chairperson of the F1 Bid Steering Committee, expressed pride in the excitement and engagement observed from various stakeholders.

“We are pleased that the Minister has approved the extension of the submission date. Our priority remains to present a comprehensive, sustainable, and financially viable case to Formula 1 for bringing the Grand Prix back to South Africa,” Lethoko said on Wednesday.

Positive Feedback from Prospective Bidders

Engagements with prospective bidders have shown great enthusiasm for the potential of the F1 race returning to South African soil. The Bid Steering Committee has emphasized its commitment to ensuring that the process remains competitive, fair, and transparent, with an open and inclusive approach.

In line with its commitment to transparency, the F1 Bid Steering Committee has appointed Mlimandlela Ndamase as its spokesperson. Ndamase will facilitate media access to the committee on matters related to the F1 bidding process, ensuring that information is communicated clearly and openly, within the boundaries of confidentiality requirements.

A Positive Outlook on the Bid Process

“We are excited and encouraged by the responses and interest shown so far and are confident that the process will result in a compelling proposal for F1 to consider,” Lethoko added. The Bid Committee is hopeful that the extended deadline will allow for even greater participation, resulting in a proposal that will meet all the criteria set forth by Formula 1, showcasing South Africa’s potential as a host for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

