French Hurdler Wilfried Happio Faces Provisional Suspension Over Doping Rules

French hurdler Wilfried Happio has been provisionally suspended for failing to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency's 'whereabouts' rule. The rule mandates athletes to be available for drug testing for one hour daily. Happio's suspension comes after three violations within 12 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:20 IST
French hurdler Wilfried Happio has been provisionally suspended due to violations of the Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) 'whereabouts' rule, an announcement confirmed on Thursday.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency's regulations, athletes are required to make themselves available for drug testing at least one hour a day outside competition periods. Happio's suspension follows three violations of this rule within 12 months, marking a breach under World Athletics' anti-doping protocols.

If found guilty after a hearing, athletes involved could face up to a two-year sanction. Wilfried Happio's lawyer, Anthony Mottais, stated they would take time to analyze the situation and present their case to the AIU. The 26-year-old athlete secured a 400 metres hurdles silver medal at the 2022 European Championships in Munich and is a two-time Olympian, having reached the semi-finals in both Tokyo and Paris Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

