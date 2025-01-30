French Hurdler Wilfried Happio Faces Provisional Suspension Over Doping Rules

French hurdler Wilfried Happio has been provisionally suspended due to violations of the Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) 'whereabouts' rule, an announcement confirmed on Thursday.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency's regulations, athletes are required to make themselves available for drug testing at least one hour a day outside competition periods. Happio's suspension follows three violations of this rule within 12 months, marking a breach under World Athletics' anti-doping protocols.

If found guilty after a hearing, athletes involved could face up to a two-year sanction. Wilfried Happio's lawyer, Anthony Mottais, stated they would take time to analyze the situation and present their case to the AIU. The 26-year-old athlete secured a 400 metres hurdles silver medal at the 2022 European Championships in Munich and is a two-time Olympian, having reached the semi-finals in both Tokyo and Paris Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)