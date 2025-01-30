Steven Gerrard Departs Al-Ettifaq: A Mutual Decision

Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool and England midfielder, has departed from his managerial role at Al-Ettifaq, a Saudi Arabian club, after an 18-month stint. The club announced the decision was mutual.

In January, Gerrard had extended his contract with Al-Ettifaq, with plans to stay until 2027. However, the team currently sits in 12th place within the 18-team Saudi Pro League, a dip from their sixth-place finish in his first season.

Expressing gratitude for Gerrard's contributions, Al-Ettifaq acknowledged his role in laying strong foundations for the future, emphasizing that his impact on the club will be remembered. Gerrard's previous coaching roles included stints at Rangers in Scotland and Aston Villa in England, following a distinguished playing career primarily at Liverpool.

