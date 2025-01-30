Left Menu

Kyle Walker's High-Stakes Milan Adventure

Kyle Walker, a former Manchester City defender, has joined AC Milan on loan, seeking more playing time. Despite Milan's inconsistent performance and internal challenges, Walker remains committed to his decision and looks forward to making a significant impact. With a potential debut in the Milan derby, Walker aims to help boost team morale and consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:21 IST
Kyle Walker's High-Stakes Milan Adventure
  • Country:
  • Italy

England's celebrated defender Kyle Walker has embarked on a new chapter in his career, moving on loan from Manchester City to AC Milan with a potential permanent transfer in sight.

Despite witnessing Milan's turbulent performances and hearing coach Sérgio Conceição's criticism of the team's lack of football fundamentals, Walker stands by his decision. 'It's football, things happen,' he remarked after Milan's last-minute victory over Parma, which came after trailing 2-1 in injury time.

Walker's resolve remains unshaken even as the Rossoneri struggle for consistency. As he readies for a possible debut against Inter Milan in the Serie A derby, Walker, known for his leadership at City, is poised to inject much-needed stability and confidence into AC Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025