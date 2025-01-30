Kyle Walker's High-Stakes Milan Adventure

England's celebrated defender Kyle Walker has embarked on a new chapter in his career, moving on loan from Manchester City to AC Milan with a potential permanent transfer in sight.

Despite witnessing Milan's turbulent performances and hearing coach Sérgio Conceição's criticism of the team's lack of football fundamentals, Walker stands by his decision. 'It's football, things happen,' he remarked after Milan's last-minute victory over Parma, which came after trailing 2-1 in injury time.

Walker's resolve remains unshaken even as the Rossoneri struggle for consistency. As he readies for a possible debut against Inter Milan in the Serie A derby, Walker, known for his leadership at City, is poised to inject much-needed stability and confidence into AC Milan.

