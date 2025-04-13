Inter Milan's Thrilling Serie A Victory and Juventus' Champions League Push
Inter Milan secured a 3-1 victory over Cagliari in Serie A, with goals from Marko Arnautovic, Lautaro Martínez, and Yann Bisseck. Juventus triumphed over Lecce, assisted by Dusan Vlahovic, to strengthen its Champions League hopes. Venezia edged past Monza, boosting its survival chances.
Inter Milan emerged victorious in a gripping Serie A match against Cagliari, bolstered by Marko Arnautovic's decisive goal and assist. This win was crucial for Inter as they prepare for their Champions League quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich, sitting comfortably six points ahead of Napoli.
Juventus capitalized on Dusan Vlahovic's brilliance to defeat Lecce 2-1, maintaining their pursuit of a Champions League spot. Vlahovic's assists helped seal the team's position in third place, with a direct competitor, Atalanta, trailing by a point.
In other matches, Venezia revived its hopes of avoiding relegation with a slender 1-0 win over Monza, thanks to Daniel Fila's critical goal. This result places Venezia level with Empoli, just two points away from safety, while Monza's chances continue to dwindle.
